County reports six new COVID-19 deaths, 353 additional cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported six new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of recorded deaths to 249.

Officials said three individuals were over the age of 70, and the other three were between 50 to 69 years old. Five had underlying medical conditions and two deaths were associated with an outbreak at a congregate care facility.

Two of the decedents resided in Santa Maria. The other four included one from Lompoc, one from Goleta, one from the unincorporated area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota and the other from the North County unincorporated area.

The health department also reported 353 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 25,751. Of those, 23,147 have recovered and 2,355 cases remain active, officials said.

Santa Maria reported 103 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The North County city has now reported a total of 8,966 cases, including 612 that are still active.

The city of Santa Barbara reported 97 new cases, bringing its total to 4,560. Of those, 619 remain active.

The city of Lompoc reported an additional 40 cases on Thursday. It has now reported a total of 2,661 cases, including 252 that remain active.

Other daily case numbers from Thursday included: city of Goleta, 24 new cases (1,316 total, 180 active); South County unincorporated areas, including Montecito, Summerland and city of Carpinteria, 14 new cases (962 total, 129 active); Orcutt, 13 new cases (1,381 total, 83 active); Santa Ynez Valley, 11 new cases (749 total, 97 active); Unincorporated areas, including Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe, 10 new cases (994 total, 69 active); and Isla Vista, six new cases (841 total, 77 active).

No additional cases were reported in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota or the federal prison complex in Lompoc, officials said.

The geographic region of 29 cases was pending on Thursday.

A total of 205 people are receiving treatment at local hospitals, including 52 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The ICU availability for both Santa Barbara County and the Southern California region was at 0% on Thursday.

