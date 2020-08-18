County reports three new COVID-19 related deaths, 76 new cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported three additional deaths of individuals who tested positive for COVID-19.

All three individuals had underlying health conditions.

One individual from Santa Maria was in the age range of 30-49 years of age. The other two were 70+ years of age, one from Santa Maria and the other from Santa Barbara/the Unincorporated Area of Mission Canyon.

Only one individual was a resident of a congregate living facility, and it was the individual who lived in Santa Barbara/the Unincorporated Area of Mission Canyon.

The county also reported 76 new positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

This brings the total of confirmed cases up to 7,454, with 7,096 individuals recovered, 80 deaths and 278 individuals still infectious countywide.

Santa Maria reported 34 new cases on Wednesday, bringing its citywide total to 3,323. There are 3,173 individuals who recovered, 42 deaths and 108 individuals still infectious in the city.

Lompoc reported 10 new positive COVID-19 cases, but none in the federal prison.

Santa Barbara reported seven new cases; the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe reported nine new cases; and Goleta and Orcutt each reported three cases.

Isla Vista reported one new positive COVID-19 case, along with the communities of Montecito, Summerland, Carpinteria and the Goleta Valley and Gaviota each reporting one case.

The Santa Ynez Valley reported zero new COVID-19 cases.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com