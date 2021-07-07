County reports two COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department detected two new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. There are 48 active cases in the county.

Public Health has detected a total of 34,692 cases.

The South Coast area containing Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria confirmed one case. It has a cumulative 1,412 cases of which two are active.

The other daily case was found in Lompoc, which has 3,857 total cases and eight cases still infectious.

There are 10 patients with COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County hospitals, and four patients with COVID-19 are in critical care.

Just 9% of the county’s ventilators are in use.

— Annelise Hanshaw