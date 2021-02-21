County reports two deaths, 99 new cases of COVID-19

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported two COVID-19 deaths and 99 new cases Saturday.

One individual was between 50 and 69 years old, and the other individual was between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Both individuals had underlying health conditions and one of the deaths was associated with an outbreak at a congregate care facility.

The 99 new cases bring Santa Barbara County to a total of 31,432 cases, with 512 cases still infectious. The total number of deaths in Santa Barbara County reached 394.

Santa Barbara reported the highest number of new cases Saturday with a total of 30, bringing its total active case number to 144.

Santa Maria reported 25 new cases Saturday, bringing total active cases to 143.

All other areas across Santa Barbara County reported less than ten cases Saturday. In Goleta, officials reported eight new cases; in Lompoc, seven new cases were reported; in the unincorporated areas of Goleta Valley and Gaviota, five new cases were reported.

In the South County Unincorporated areas, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria, four new cases were reported. Orcutt also reported four new cases Saturday.

Isla Vista reported three new cases of COVID-19, and the Santa Ynez Valley reported two new cases. The geographic region of nine COVID-19 cases are still pending.

A total of 84 people are receiving treatment at local hospitals due to COVID-19 complications, including 20 in the Intensive Care Unit.

According to Public Health Officials, ICU bed availability is currently at 19.7%.

