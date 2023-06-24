County roads, take me home?

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Douglass Road in Lompoc is among local roads in rough shape. News-Press photographer Kenneth Song drove on it last fall and found it was full of craters and potholes from Central Avenue to Ocean Avenue. The road is maintained by Santa Barbara County.

This past week, Santa Barbara County supervisors did their once-over review of their final budget. Taxpayers must ask, “How much am I getting in return for a $1.5 billion county budget?”

After all, I have always maintained that law-abiding and productive members of society only need three things from government.

First, keep us safe from criminals! As indicated in a previous column, the county supervisors are obviously failing on this one as they are hellbent on reducing jail capacity (we call that decarceration!). In addition, the sheriff’s department is severely understaffed!

The second thing we want, related to number 1 above, is a competent and timely response to 9-1-1 calls as it pertains to fire and ambulance calls. Whereas, our fire departments do outstanding work, as I have mentioned in previous columns, the board of supervisors is creating a mess of our ambulance services via an overdetermined process that could result in the chaos of having multiple ambulance service providers.

Lastly, taxpayers want the billions of dollars in public infrastructure maintained lest we need to rebuild things in their entirety! This would include, at a minimum, roads, bridges, sidewalks, parks and government buildings.

Unfortunately, however, the lion’s share of the budget goes to a cottage industry of bureaucrats and private sector contractors who continuously burn and churn through hundreds of millions per year caring for the perpetually poor (welfare), career criminals (er, read that victims of the criminal justice system), the chronically homeless (don’t get me started), the mentally ill and drug addicts. Having said all that, let’s focus on the fact that Santa Barbara County has a maintenance deficit to the tune of $527 million!

This maintenance deficit is most noticeable while driving county roads. The quality of these roads is measured by what they call the Pavement Condition Index or PCI. Here is the key to understanding this index and the predicament we are in.

Well-maintained roads are relatively cheap to maintain, whereas failing roads must be rebuilt, which costs orders of magnitude more than maintaining the same roadways! The best management practice for maintaining pavement at the lowest annual cost is to achieve a PCI of 84. The next level of efficiency is obtained by maintaining a PCI of 70.

However, the current overall county public road right-of-way system PCI is 57, on a scale of 0-100 (with 25 or less means the road has failed and 100 meaning it is in the best condition possible).

The county would need to spend another $144.9 million to keep the transportation network pavement at its current PCI.

Monitoring the PCI is an existing practice within Public Works with the PCI reported annually to the board of supervisors. There is a higher PCI in more urban areas (61) compared to rural areas (49). To maintain the current condition would require an estimated $14.5 million annually.

The current estimated deferred maintenance needs for Public Works, General Services, and Community Services departments totals $527 million, broken down as follows: $313 million for Public Works for pavement preservation, repair and replacement of hardscape, trees, traffic devices, bridges, and drainage systems, $135 million for the General Services department for county buildings, systems and facility infrastructure, and $79 million for the Community Services Department for park amenities, systems and infrastructure.

Speaking of facility infrastructure, during the county’s budget workshop two months ago, neither of the two elevators in the county administration building were in working order! At Tuesday’s hearing, both elevators were once again unavailable!

From potholes to failing elevators, our supervisors need to reconsider their spending priorities for the rest of us.

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.