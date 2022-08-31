Home Local County schools board to discuss videos
County schools board to discuss videos

by Katherine Zehnder
The Santa Barbara County Board of Education is continuing its discussion about whether to record videos of its meetings.

The board will talk about that possibility at its meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday. The meeting is open to the public and will take place in the multi-media training room at the county education office, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road, Santa Barbara.

In May, the board voted 5-2 against video recordings. On June 2, the board voted 7-0 to approve audio recordings. As previously reported by the News-Press, the meetings were long unrecorded, limiting public access. 

On June 7, Board President Judy Frost requested that video recordings be placed on a future agenda.

The Aug. 4 meeting included a  presentation by Superintendent Susan Salcido, regarding audio recordings. Her talk covered details such as cost and the process of posting. She said it takes about two weeks for a recording to be posted to the website for public access. 

Board member Michelle de Ward made a motion to approve video recordings. The motion failed 4-2. Several board members said they felt they needed more information before they could vote in favor of video recordings.

During the Aug. 4 meeting, the board voted unanimously to direct the staff to present a detailed plan on the implementation of video recordings at this Thursday’s meeting.

News-Press Staff Writer

