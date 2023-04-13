Home Local County seeking public input on evacuation planning
County seeking public input on evacuation planning

Santa Barbara County is seeking public involvement in a survey to help enhance emergency response plans and preparedness in local areas. The purpose of the survey is to understand constraints and behavior during emergencies such as wildfires, floods, chemical spills and other emergency situations. The survey will take less than five minutes to complete, and public participation will greatly contribute to local emergency preparedness. An English and Spanish version of the survey can be found at https://sbcsurvey.kld.engineering.  

The survey will directly inform the county’s Evacuation Modeling and Planning Project, which  will assist the county in complying with new state laws requiring jurisdictions to map and  evaluate evacuation routes and locations. The county is coordinating with the county fire  department, county Office of Emergency Management, a consultant and numerous other  agencies to develop an evacuation modeling and planning process.

The survey and project are a part of the updates to the county’s safety element, which  contains policies to protect the community from natural hazards. It addresses geologic, seismic, fire and flood hazards. A copy of the safety element can be found at  https://www.countyofsb.org/762/Safety-Element-Update.  

The Final Evacuation Route Plan will be completed in 2024 and will include a map and tool for  community members to learn more about evacuation issues where they live and work.  

The safety element is also undergoing other updates related to its wildfire policies and climate  adaptation planning.

To learn more about these other updates, go to https://www.countyofsb.org/762/Safety-Element-Update. To receive information on upcoming  activities and updates on the project, register for the P&D Safety Element Update mailing list at https://signup.e2ma.net/signup/1883430/1753150/

email: kzehnder@newspress.com

News-Press Staff Writer

