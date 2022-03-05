County seeks public input on draft disaster plan

Santa Barbara County is seeking public input on its draft 2022 Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan, a blueprint updated every five years meant to improve disaster readiness across the county.

Public comment period is open through March 15, and a virtual public meeting is scheduled for March 9 at 5:30 p.m. for a discussion on the MJHMP draft plan.

“We have reached an exciting step in our hazard mitigation planning process,” Kelly Hubbard, director of the county’s Office of Emergency Management, said in a statement. “After a year of collecting data and working directly with the public, cities, special districts and stakeholders, we now have an updated draft Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan that prepares the county for the next five years of possible hazards.”

The MJHMP is meant to mitigate any risks to the community, life and property. It includes actions, policies and plans for adverse impacts, such as in the case of a large fire.

A final MJHMP plan, pending approval by local, state and federal agencies, is expected by fall.

The draft plan was developed through a collaboration with the cities of Buellton, Carpinteria, Goleta, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Solvang; Cachuma Operations and Maintenance Board; Carpinteria Valley Water District; Montecito Fire Protection District; Montecito Water District; Santa Maria Valley Water Conservation District; Goleta Water District; nonprofits; and other stakeholders, according to a news release.

Written comments can be addressed to J.D. Saucedo at 4408 Cathedral Oaks Road, Santa Barbara 93110 or emailed to jsaucedo@countyofsb.org. Comments must be received by 5 p.m. on March 15.

The draft plan can be reviewed here: readysbc.org/2021/03/19/2022mjhmpupdate.