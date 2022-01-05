County seeks volunteers for Homeless Point-In-Time Count

The County of Santa Barbara and the Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care are seeking volunteers for the 2022 Homeless Point-In-Time Count from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. Jan. 26.

Volunteers canvas assigned routes in teams to document homelessness in Santa Barbara County through one night’s tally. The data informs homeless assistance programs and funding.

“With everything that has happened over the past two years, the Point-in-Time Count is more important than ever,” said Jett Black-Maertz, housing program specialist with the County of Santa Barbara Community Services Department. “It is important that we have an accurate count; we can’t do that without the help of volunteers.”

Helpers will receive training on the survey day. Face coverings and hand sanitizer will be provided, but volunteers are encouraged to bring their own.

For safety, the Continuum of Care encourages helpers to sign up in teams with people they already are in contact with, such as households and colleagues. Those not part of a group will be assigned a team based on the comfort level indicated during registration.

Groups will be assigned a route and deployed as they arrive Jan. 26 to avoid a large gathering.

Participants must provide proof of vaccination.

To sign up, go to countyofsb.pointintime.info/.

— Annelise Hanshaw