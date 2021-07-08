County sees uptick in COVID-19 positivity rate



ANNELISE HANSHAW/NEWS-PRESS GRAPHICS

The number of COVID-19 tests administered remains steadier than the number of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County. (The scale of the graph showing the COVID-19 tests administered is 10 times the scale of the positive-results graph.)

The number of COVID-19 tests administered in Santa Barbara County has been decreasing over the past three months, even while some events like graduations and Hawaiian vacations require a negative test or vaccination card.

According to the California Department of Public Health, the county’s seven-day test-positivity rate is at 1.9% — almost orange-tier level (though the state’s tier system ended June 15).

The numbers are better than in September, when the county saw a reprieve from the first wave and residents were getting tested at the same rate as they are now.

But people are still getting sick and/or hospitalized. The case rate, which was at 0.9 per 100,000 people at the end of May, is now 1.5 cases per 100,000.

On Wednesday, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, and there are 51 cases still infectious countywide.

In total, Public Health has recorded 34,703 cases.

Santa Barbara accounted for five cases Wednesday, and it has 14 active cases. There have been a cumulative 6,527 cases in Santa Barbara.

Lompoc detected two cases and has nine cases still infectious. It now has a total of 3,858 cases.

Santa Maria also counted two cases, bumping its total to 11,666 cases, of which 11 are active.

The unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota reported one case. It has 1,237 cases of which three are still infectious.

There are 11 patients with COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County hospitals, and three of those patients are in critical care.

