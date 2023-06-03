County supervisors plan a jailbreak!

COURTESY IMAGE

Santa Barbara County supervisors Das Williams, Joan Hartmann and Laura Capps are proving themselves a menace to society.

It all has to do with their woke ideology as it pertains to our criminal justice system.

Their efforts will make your neighborhood less safe while making it nearly impossible for law enforcement officials to do their jobs effectively and efficiently. It has to do with their Pollyanna view that almost all criminals (whom they refer to as clients and victims) can be rehabilitated by avoiding jail time!

Meanwhile, they are running roughshod over fellow officials who were elected to keep us safe from criminals, namely Sheriff Bill Brown and District Attorney John Savrnoch.

The effort to divert criminals from jail includes people who have been arrested while their trial is pending and the mentally ill, even after they have been convicted.

The effort went full speed ahead during COVID-19 to avoid the spread of the virus in the county jail. During that time, 50% of the people who should have gone to jail — mostly for felonies, mind you — were instead diverted to counseling, house arrest, ankle bracelets and various other measures rather than time behind bars.

Now the supervisors are increasing the pressure to divert people from incarceration by handing the sheriff, the D.A., and the public a fait accompli! They are in the process of eliminating hundreds of jail beds that will effectively close the county’s Main Jail in Santa Barbara, which is in dire need of a rebuild. Meanwhile, the supes want to add a few more jail beds to the new Northern Branch jail near Santa Maria, but not nearly enough to make up for the beds we will lose in the Santa Barbara facility.

Moreover, the capacity of the North County jail is misleading because a significant number of the beds in that jail are reserved for state prison inmates who are located there.

Whereas, both the sheriff and the district attorney have been willing to consider alternative sentencing protocols, this effort to downsize the jail goes against their advice and undermines their authority along with that of several police chiefs who are actively opposing these extreme measures. Not only are the supervisors refusing to “stay in their lane,” they are also in effect wrong-way drivers putting our entire community at risk!

One of the main arguments the menacing supes’ position about reducing the number of inmates in jail has to do with the significant number of criminals who have been diagnosed as mentally ill. There are three main problems with their position.

First, as mentioned previously, upward of 90% of the inmates have been charged with a felony. Mentally ill or not, they belong in jail!

Second, the county has virtually zero “beds” for these mentally ill people upon release from incarceration for treatment nor can the county force these people into treatment.

Third, the county is already spending over $130 million per year on mental health services with little or nothing to show for it!

These supervisors deserve to be excoriated for failing to protect our communities. In essence, they are looking at this whole matter through the wrong end of the telescope!

They should be picking apart the $130 million mental health budget to ascertain why so many mentally ill people are committing crimes in the first place instead of cutting the sheriff’s jail capacity and the D.A.’s ability to successfully prosecute criminals. They should use more of the mental health monies to treat the people who are in jail instead of essentially releasing them back out on the streets where they will most likely refuse treatment!

This decision to override and undermine the sheriff and the D.A. who were elected to keep us safe is nothing short of a catastrophe.

Andy Caldwell

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.