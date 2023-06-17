County supervisors’ rascally rabbit trick

ROSS MAYFIELD CARTOON

Santa Barbara County supervisors are apparently going to split the countywide ambulance contract between American Medical Response and the county fire department.

And, for the first time ever, the supervisors will not defer to their professional and politically independent staff to award the contract. Instead they themselves will make the final determination — using some very conveniently suspect arbitrary criteria I might add! The process by which the supervisors came to this decision should be the subject of a grand jury investigation.

The county initially invited any and all competitors to see if they could beat American Medical Response in an open-bid process after AMR enjoyed a 50-year run as the main ambulance provider. Sending the contract out to bid was not a bad idea because competition can often result in better outcomes for the community.

The county hired an independent expert to draft the requirements for the contract, and the county hired additional independent experts to review the contract proposals by AMR and county fire.

Things went downhill from there.

That is because AMR trounced the Santa Barbara County Fire Department with its proposals by a whopping 300 points. As a result, County Fire filed two subsequent appeals to reverse the outcome of the bid process, failing in both instances.

Not to worry, however. When the contract came before the board of supervisors, the supervisors pulled a rabbit out of their hat and decided to have both AMR and county fire share the contract. My hunch? If County Fire had won the bid, there would be no contract sharing!

Nonetheless, there are no details that I can find as to exactly how a county of our size can have two ambulance service providers. Despite having spent a couple of years working on a plan to have just one provider, the county apparently presented no information or analysis about the plan to have two — i.e., their surprise rascally rabbit.

When I raised this point to the supervisors, Supervisor Bob Nelson publicly stated that what I was saying was untrue — i.e., there has been an analysis. Yet, when I followed up with an email asking him for the document reference, along with the time and date the supervisors reviewed the same, he refused to answer the inquiry. I might add, if Supervisor Nelson and/or any other supervisors have been privy to a report that has not been made public, that is a violation of the California Brown Act, which requires full transparency and disclosure in the government decision-making process.

I subsequently asked AMR in private if they had any knowledge of any such analysis. They have not. Neither have they been consulted on how a shared contract for ambulance services would pan out!

What is even more problematic? The three major hospital systems in our region — Cottage Health, Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria and Lompoc Valley Community Medical Center, who receive some 31,000 patients annually via ambulance delivery — signed a joint letter to the supervisors indicating that they too have been kept in the dark!

Here is their statement in their exact words: “While hospitals view this new provider model as an opportunity to advance the highest standards of care, enhance the current system, and improve patient outcomes, hospitals have not been consulted in how this new model would impact our ability to deliver superior patient care. The system must ensure that medically necessary, albeit unprofitable , interfacility transfers and critically ill transfers” (over 5,000 a year!) along with transport for mentally ill patients must continue to be provided 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig, who I credit for wanting this contract for the right reasons, nevertheless once stated that the county process was “arbitrary, capricious and entirely lacking in evidentiary/factual support.” I find myself in full agreement for altogether different reasons.

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.