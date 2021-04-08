County vaccine clinic to move to Santa Barbara

It is now easier to qualify for the less-restrictive orange tier, thanks to a change Tuesday by the California Department of Public Health. The case rate required to reach the orange tier is now 5.9 per 100,000 instead of the previous 3.9 requirement.

As of Tuesday, the county’s case rate was 6.8 per 100,000, up from last week (5.3). The case rate is updated weekly on Tuesdays.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department’s roving vaccine clinic will be stationed in Santa Barbara next week, and appointments open today. It will be held at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, at 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Monday-Saturday.

One day will be dedicated to second doses of the vaccine manufactured by Moderna, but the clinic will otherwise be administering the Pfizer vaccine — which is approved for those 16 and older.

The county is currently vaccinating those 16 and older, though third-party administrators like CVS Pharmacy are not obligated to open eligibility until April 15.

“We will be entering a new phase of vaccination soon as every eligible community member will be able register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment countywide on April 15. We welcome all county residents, especially south county residents, to our site in Santa Barbara. Invite your friends, family, and neighbors to take action and move us closer to the end of this pandemic,” Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, public health director, said in a statement.

To register for an appointment, go to publichealthsbc.org/phd-vaccination-clinics.

Residents 16 and older can now schedule vaccine appointments at Cottage Health through the state’s MyTurn system at myturn.ca.gov.

Officials confirmed 28 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, increasing the county’s total to 33,408 cases of which 194 are still infectious.

Santa Maria detected seven new cases. It has a cumulative 11,242 cases, and 50 cases are still infectious.

Santa Barbara recorded six new cases, which brings its total to 6,264 cases. Public Health deems 47 cases active in Santa Barbara.

Lompoc found five cases. It has a cumulative 3,550 cases of which 21 are still infectious.

The following areas also reported daily cases: Goleta, four cases (1,750 total, 16 active); the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, three cases (1,346 total, 12 active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, two cases (1,180 total, 14 active); Isla Vista, one case (1,273 total, seven active).

A total of 26 patients with COVID-19 are recovering in hospitals countywide, and six of those patients are in critical care.

Santa Barbara County had 26.3% of its staffed ICU beds available Wednesday.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is treating six patients in isolation with COVID-19 symptoms, with one in critical care.

Only one COVID-19 patient is utilizing a ventilator, and 90 adult and 12 neonatal ventilators remain available.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital had 20 ICU beds or 44.4% available Wednesday.

