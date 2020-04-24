County warns of shutting down beaches, parks if crowds get too large

Goleta Beach visitors soak up the sun on what was the second consecutive day of record heat on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (Kenneth Song/News-Press)

As temperatures continue to soar into the high 80s in Santa Barbara County, the county’s Community Services Department, Parks Division sent a warning on Friday afternoon that it would shut down county beaches, parks and trail vehicle access if these areas become overcrowded.

According to a news release, the county doesn’t want to take these actions, but will do so if pushed.

“The County is appreciative that the community visits local parks responsibly. However, as the days become warmer more people are visiting beaches and parks, staying longer, and violating social distancing and guidelines about congregating. Park staff will be monitoring its parks regularly and will close parking and vehicle access if parks become too crowded. Parks with vehicular access closures may remain open provided visitors practice safe, physical distancing of six feet or more.”

The CSD is asking that residents make their visits to the parks short and at off-peak hours, as well as practicing social distancing while outdoors.

As of Friday afternoon, temporary safety measures have been taken by County Parks include closures of campgrounds, the Goleta Beach pier boat launch, playgrounds, dog parks, and BBQ and picnic areas.

