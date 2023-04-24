Couples need to learn the right way to disagree

Do you and your partner walk by one another without so much as a word spoken?

When engaged in an argument, some couples give each other the silent treatment, others belittle their partners, threaten their relationship, and try to win any argument at the expense of hurting someone they love. This kind of toxic behavior can damage a relationship beyond the point of no return.

If you don’t fight fairly, nobody wins and everyone gets hurt.

Couples have to learn to argue for the right reasons and in the correct way. If you choose not to, you are in danger of damaging your relationship and the person you love. You both must learn how to fight fairly.

Arguing without harshness works because it minimizes defensiveness and the perceived need to be overbearing in a discussion. And that really is the point: If you let a discussion degrade into an argument, you both lose. If you remember that the first one who gets mad is the loser of the moment, it will help you keep yourself in check and allow you to get to the real issues, not just fight because you are both trying to hurt each other’s feelings. If you fall into that trap, catch yourselves as soon as possible and start over. There is no need for unkindness when two people love each other.

Learning to argue correctly is also beneficial to a relationship because it can help settle issues permanently. Once our partners know that they have been heard, the process is so powerful and direct, they can drop their resentments almost immediately. If you do not feel that your mate has heard what you needed to say, you will be unable to let go of your damaged emotions. This is the key to resolving most of your difficult moments.

This kind of communication dynamic can help you learn more about each other. It tears away the veil of being afraid to state your needs and true feelings. Knowing that you can air something that is bugging you or even share your deepest sorrow will allow you both to realize that your partner doesn’t want to hurt you (or be hurt by you). It will help you get to know each other at a deeper and more caring level. The benefits are a relationship saver.

Couples who want to keep their relationship positive and participate in its continued growth do not argue disrespectfully. In fact, they avoid it like the plague. They keep in mind that hurtful words can break a heart (and a relationship). When you know that your partner isn’t out to get you, there won’t be the need to protect yourself or avoid a perceived confrontation. Trusting that your discourse will be nontoxic really allows you to share your thoughts at a core level.

The truth is that once you have learned how to voice your feelings in a way that is not harmful to your love, you will quickly see that this is a vastly more comfortable way to be with another person.

Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D., is an award-winning psychotherapist and humanitarian. He is also a columnist, the author of eight books and a blogger for PsychologyToday.com with more than 28 million readers. He is available for video consults worldwide. Reach him at barton@bartongoldsmith.com or 818-879-9996. He has lived and practiced in Westlake Village for more than two decades. His column appears Saturdays and Mondays in the News-Press.