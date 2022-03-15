Course to cover shared death experiences

Dr. Raymond Moody and William Peters have launched a new course, “A Glimpse Beyond the Threshold: Shared Death Experiences.”

Their live, virtual Q&A sessions will take place March 26, April 2 and April 16.

In January, Mr. Peters launched his new book “At Heaven’s Door,” filled with people’s stories of the shared death experience, as well as years’ worth of research, which the News-Press previously featured in a story.

Dr. Moody’s and Mr. Peters’ new course is designed to take your understanding of shared death experiences to a new level. The course includes six online modules that students can do at their own pace, plus the previously mentioned Q&A sessions.

Dr. Moody first identified shared death experiences as a particular type of end-of-life experience only just over 10 years ago.

“Inspired by this work, I applied clinical research to create the first typologies of SDEs that were later validated by the research of almost 1000 experiences by the Shared Crossing Research Initiative,” Mr. Peters said in a news release.

The course costs $129. For more information go to sharedcrossing.com/a-glimpse-beyond-the-threshold-SDEs.

