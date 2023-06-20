Court appearance for four charged after June 2 fight

Four defendants – including former Santa Barbara City College running back Brandon Tyree Smith – are set to appear in court next month for a preliminary hearing on charges including attempted murder stemming from a June 2 fight in which a man was beaten so badly that he had to be hospitalized.

Mr. Smith, 21, Jordan Alexander Lopez, 20, and Jude Issam Hallal, 19, all of Santa Barbara, plus Michael Christian Lee, 21 of Goleta, appeared in court on June 13 to set a date for their preliminary hearing. That date is July 5, Deputy District Attorney Heather Trapnell told the News-Press.

They are charged with premeditated attempted murder, first-degree residential robbery, assault by means likely to cause great bodily injury, assault with personal use of deadly weapon (a bat and/or knife) and being an accessory after the fact.

The four defendants are being held at Santa Barbara Jail on $2 million bail each. They pleaded not guilty at their June 8 arraignment.

Sheriff’s Detectives arrested them on suspicion of attempted murder connected to a fight that occurred in the 4600-block of Gate Way. On June 2, at approximately 3:37 p.m., deputies responded to the area for a report of a fight near the community pool. When deputies arrived, they found a 20-year-old male victim with serious injuries. The victim was immediately transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive. The suspects fled the area prior to deputies’ arrival.

Sheriff’s detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation.

On June 7, detectives arrested the four suspects in the case at two separate locations.

Mr. Smith was arrested in the 100-block of E. Carrillo Street in Santa Barbara. The others were arrested in the area of Mesa Road and Los Carneros. All four suspects were booked at the Sheriff’s Main Jail on suspicion of attempted murder (felony), robbery (felony) and conspiracy (felony). .

This investigation remains ongoing. Detectives do not believe this was a random attack because the suspects and victim are known to each other. The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with information about this case to contact Sheriff’s detectives at (805)681-4150. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information by calling our tip line at (805)681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.

