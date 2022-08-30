Home Featured Court of Champions
Sports

Court of Champions

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
LISA NEWMAN PHOTO
The Santa Barbara Court of Champions Class of 2022 inductees included the following: standing, from left, Eric Burkhardt, Jay Hillock, David Jackson, Keani Albanez, Ben Howland, Robert Thompson, Kent Wojciechoski, Bernard Hicks, George Albanez, James Coronado and Curt Pickering; and, kneeling, from left, Sal Rodriguez, Joe Hillock, Helani Hicks and Micah Jacobi. Also honored, but not pictured, were Santiago Aguirre, Kim Kjar, Larry Lessett, Sha’Rae Mitchell, David Palmer and Matt Sanchez.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More