LISA NEWMAN PHOTOThe Santa Barbara Court of Champions Class of 2022 inductees included the following: standing, from left, Eric Burkhardt, Jay Hillock, David Jackson, Keani Albanez, Ben Howland, Robert Thompson, Kent Wojciechoski, Bernard Hicks, George Albanez, James Coronado and Curt Pickering; and, kneeling, from left, Sal Rodriguez, Joe Hillock, Helani Hicks and Micah Jacobi. Also honored, but not pictured, were Santiago Aguirre, Kim Kjar, Larry Lessett, Sha'Rae Mitchell, David Palmer and Matt Sanchez.