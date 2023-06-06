Court order stands against offshore fracking

U.S. Supreme Court refuses to hear appeal in California case

The U.S. Supreme Court Monday refused to hear a challenge to a court-ordered prohibition on offshore fracking in federal waters off the California coast.

The decision comes after last year’s ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that in allowing fracking, the federal government violated the National Environmental Policy Act, the Endangered Species Act and the Coastal Zone Management Act.

Three separate lawsuits — filed by the Center for Biological Diversity and Wishtoyo Foundation, the Santa Barbara-based Environmental Defense Center and Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, and the state of California — were made to kickstart this ruling.

Now, after the efforts made by all of these organizations, fracking will continue to be forbidden in California waters.

“California’s amazing coast and vulnerable marine life deserve this victory, which will protect the ecosystem from the many dangers of offshore fracking,” said Kristen Monsell, oceans legal director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “The fracking ban will help prevent more toxic chemicals from poisoning fish, sea otters and other marine life. But our ocean won’t be truly protected until offshore drilling stops once and for all. We hope this is the beginning of the end of drilling off California’s coast.”

The Environmental Defense Center initially filed a lawsuit in 2014 to stop fracking and acidizing in the region after discovering that more than 50 permits had been issued by the federal government without any public or environmental review, something that Ms. Monsell noted.

“Today’s decision affirms the importance of assessing the impacts of offshore fracking on California’s marine wildlife, fisheries and coastal communities,” said Ted Morton, executive director of Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, on Monday.

“With ever-mounting threats to ocean ecosystems from climate change, it is essential that federal agencies adequately evaluate the risks of oil and gas development on marine resources,” Mr. Morton said.

“The Santa Barbara Channel is a truly special place with significant biological diversity,” he told the News-Press. “The channel supports several threatened and endangered species, such as blue, fin and humpback whales, and is home to a National Marine Sanctuary, National Park and 19 marine protected areas. The risks and impacts of fracking activities to wildlife, waters and habitats are substantial. Offshore fracking must be fully analyzed to determine if it can be conducted without damaging California’s coastal and marine environment.”

Maggie Hall, the senior attorney at the Environmental Defense Center, told the News-Press what Santa Barbara residents can expect. “Currently we can feel good knowing the dangerous practices of fracking and acidizing off our coast cannot occur.”

She added that this was a step in the positive direction to protect the California coast, but people still need to fight against big oil companies.

“The oil industry has fought hard to try to conduct these activities, and we don’t see that threat going away,” Ms. Hall said. “However, in order for anything to occur, the government would need to fully comply with the National Environmental Policy Act, Endangered Species Act and Coastal Zone Management Act, as the court ordered.”

email: abahnsen@newspress.com