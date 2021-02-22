Court Seeking Applicants for Juvenile Justice Commission

The Santa Barbara County Superior Court is actively seeking volunteers to serve on the Juvenile Justice/Delinquency Prevention Commission. Created under the authority of the California Welfare and Institutions Code § 233, the Commission inquires into the administration of juvenile justice in Santa Barbara County.

The commission conducts hearings under the authority of the juvenile presiding judge, recommends changes to provisions of juvenile law and publishes recommendations. The commission is made up of seven to fifteen members who serve for four-year terms.

The Commission meets at least six times per year. Annually, the commission publishes a report on its activities, which include an evaluation of the juvenile justice and delinquency situation in Santa Barbara County.

The Commission provides an interesting opportunity for a candidate to learn about and provide valuable input into the juvenile justice system in Santa Barbara County. Interested applicants can e-mail the Commission at info@jjdpc.org or on the Court’s website under “quick links” on the right hand side of the site at www.sbcourts.org. Interested parties may also phone (805) 614-6379. The application period will be continuous.

— Gerry Fall