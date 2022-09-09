Courthouse ceremony to commemorate 9/11

The public is invited to attend a special ceremony commemorating the 21st anniversary of 9/11.

The event will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens, 1100 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara.

Undersheriff Bonner, along with the Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, will join local dignitaries and representatives from area fire departments and other agencies for the second annual 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial. The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Teen Court program was selected as one of 60 participants across America to lead this national 9/11 day remembrance project.

Ceremonies in the selected 60 communities will join together to remember the 2,983 women, men, and children who lost their lives on Sept.11, 2001, and in the Feb. 26, 1993 World Trade Center bombing. Each of the 60 inaugural communities will remember 50 of the souls lost by reading their names and short biographical information for each.

During this ceremony, members of the CADA Teen Court program will present Santa Barbara County with the official 9/11 flag of honor, which includes the names of all victims who lost their lives on these two tragic days. Each of the 9/11 flags were previously flown at the 9/11 memorial and museum, which is located on the ground where the Twin Towers once stood.

This will be the largest nationally coordinated 9/11 day project in America in remembrance of 9/11’s 21st anniversary, according to a news release.

This event is led by Global Youth Justice Inc. and is sponsored and funded by the federal agency AmeriCorps and Global Youth Justice Inc. Anyone wishing to attend is encouraged to bring a folding chair or blanket, as seating will be limited.

In addition, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department will be observing a moment of silence, followed by the lowering of the flag, at 9 a.m. Sunday at each of the fire stations to honor the first responders and the lives lost on 9/11, along with U.S. military members who have perished fighting the terrorists behind the attacks. The public is invited to attend this brief ceremony at any of the Santa Barbara County fire stations.

