Courthouse docent training to start Feb. 12

“The Santa Barbara County Courthouse Docent Council is offering a new training class for prospective docents from the local community. Since the first public tours on Law Day, May 1, 1974, the Docent Council has encouraged and supported the cultural heritage and public appreciation of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

This year, for the first time, the training will be offered via ZOOM. Beginning on Feb. 12, the class will meet for 10 Saturday mornings. The content of the class will focus on the artisans, architects and community leaders who

were involved in the construction and operation of this iconic National Historic Landmark. For more information, contact Robert Ooley at robert@ooley.com.

– Marilyn McMahon