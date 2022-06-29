Courthouse docents add weekend and holiday tours

KENNETH SONG/NEW-PRESS

Free docent tours are offered on weekdays, weekends and holidays at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

Free docent-guided tours of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse are offered each weekday at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and on weekends and holidays at 2 p.m. Tours begin in the Mural Room on the second floor, where a docent greets visitors for a one-hour tour with no reservations required.

Special tours and guided visits to the Bisno Schall Clock Gallery are available to groups by reservation. For special tours, email tours@sbcourthouse.org, and for Clock Gallery tours, email clock@sbcourthouse.org.

Self-guided and virtual tours are always available on the Courthouse Docent Council website, www.sbcourthouse.org. Visitors can also use QR code signs located at the security entrances, at the information booth in the lobby, at the Mural Room entrance and street side at Anacapa Street to link to interior and exterior self-guided tours along with stories of Courthouse history and the people behind it.

The Docent Council website also provides links to related Santa Barbara County Courthouse websites that offer more information about entry and rental facilities.

Santa Barbara’s iconic Spanish Colonial Revival Courthouse has been called, “The most beautiful government building in America.”

The courthouse is located at 1100 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara.

