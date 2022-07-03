Courthouse Legacy Foundation plans first online art sale and annual Fiesta party

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

The Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation has worked to raise money for conservation activities at the historic structure on Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara.



The Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to find the funding and expertise to implement conservation activities at the courthouse, will host its first online art sale featuring local artists from Aug. 5 through 14.

And the foundation will once again welcome guests back to its annual Fiesta Party on Aug. 5.

Featured artists for the online sale include Ralph Waterhouse, Richard Schloss, Chris Chapman, James Chen, Rick Delanty, Marco “Tony” Diaz, Tammy Guerin, Derek Harrison, Wyllis Heaton, Annie Hoffman, Ray Hunter, John Iwerks, Irene Kovalik, Bill Mahan, Fred Sweeney, Terri Tabor and others.

To see a preview of the art that will be for sale, visit the foundation’s website at www.sbclf.org.

A few notable projects that the CLF has completed include raising $730,000 in 2012 to carve a replica of the original “Spirit of the Ocean Fountain” that adorns the Great Arch on the Anacapa side of the building; raising nearly $600,000 in 2015 to restore the Mural Room’s hand-painted murals and adding lights so that the ceiling could be better seen and enjoyed; and raising $175,000 in 2020 for Phase I of the Great Arch Conservation project, which removed a blanched coating from the Santa Barbara courthouse’s arch, which was causing severe deterioration.

The CLF is now on a mission to raise an additional $435,000 to complete the remaining phases of the Great Arch Project that will repair the visible deterioration of the Arch’s sandstone and sculpture work as well as address failed mortar joints, cracks and losses in the sandstone.

Santa Barbara County recently began work on a roof and exterior restoration project that will stabilize the building while retaining its historic character, by creating a safe, weathertight roof and durable roof assembly.

“We are thrilled that the county is addressing the deterioration of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse roof and exterior elements on the Figuroa side of the building. These have been concerns of ours for many years,” said Angelique Davis, foundation board president. “This is the perfect time for the Courthouse Legacy Foundation to do our part to ensure this community treasure can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

Tickets are now on sale for the 11th annual Courthouse Legacy Foundation’s Fiesta party in the Mural Room and newly restored Loggia. Guests will have private after-hours use of the courthouse including the Bisno-Shall Clock Gallery and Tower Observation Deck with its 360-degree views of the city. To purchase tickets, go to www.sbclf.org.

“We invite the community to get involved by joining us in these unique fundraising efforts to protect our beautiful courthouse,” Ms. Davis said. “Together, we can create a legacy. Few structures are more recognizable than the Santa Barbara County Courthouse. Though it looks indestructible, in truth, this massive building is deteriorating from age, environment and public use.”

