Courthouse tours are back

Docents reopen guided explorations of historic structure

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

The Santa Barbara County Courthouse will resume tours on Monday.

The Santa Barbara County Courthouse Docent Council is resuming in-person courthouse tours beginning Monday.

Docent-led tours of this iconic National and State Historic Landmark in downtown Santa Barbara have long been a popular go-to event for visitors and locals alike.

Free one-hour tours will be offered at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday with no reservation required. Tours begin in the Mural Room on the second floor, where a trained docent guides visitors through the building and gardens highlighting the history of the landmark with a focus on the artisans, architects and community leaders who brought it into being.

In addition to the regular tours, special group tours and guided group visits to the Bisno Schall Clock Gallery are also available by reservation. For more information about special tours, email tours@sbcourthouse.org, and for the Clock Gallery, email clock@sbcourthouse.org.

Founded in 1974, the Docent Council is dedicated to supporting the public appreciation and cultural heritage of this historic building, which has been called, “The grandest Spanish Colonial Revival structure ever built.”

Visitors are subject to security screening at entrances.

For more information, visit sbcourthouse.org.

