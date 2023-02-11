COUTURE, Harold Emery

Harold Emery Couture, age 90, passed away on February 1, 2023, at his home in St. George, Utah. He was born April 23, 1932, to Leo Alphonse and Isabelle Marie Lebert Couture. Born and raised in Leamington, Ontario, Canada.

Hal married Donna Curtis April 23, 1950. He was a General Contractor and founder of Ironcad Inc. in Santa Barbara, CA. They retired to St. George, Utah.

He is survived by his wife; Donna, daughter, Kathy (Bob) Downes, seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 1:00 at St. Marks In The Valley, 2901 Nojoqui Avenue

Los Olivos, CA.

Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com