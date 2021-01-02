Cova leaving Marian

SANTA MARIA — After nearly 38 years, Chuck Cova’s tenure at Marian Regional Medical Center and as Dignity Health Central Coast Division president and CEO will come to an end.

During Mr. Cova’s tenure, the Central Coast hospitals, long-term care facilities, acute rehab centers and physician clinics have consistently ranked among the top divisions for Dignity Health and CommonSpirit Health for quality, safety, and patient experience.

The accolades have included national recognition for many clinical and safety results. The Central Coast Division also consistently ranked as one of the top divisions for overall financial performance, according to a news release.

Through Mr. Cova’s leadership, Marian Regional Medical Center was transformed from a small community hospital into an award-winning, nationally recognized and regional medical center, according to the news release. Marian has become known for its clinical services and programs such as the heart program, cancer care, maternal-child health including neonatology, interventional/endovascular services, stroke certification and trauma services.—- Gerry Fall