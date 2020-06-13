COVELL, Marjorie E. “Marge”

2/22/1917 – 6/4/2020

Marge passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, just a few months after her 103rd birthday. Born in Osmond, Nebraska, Marjorie Esther Kuhl, was the seventh child of eleven. When she was seventeen, the family moved to Sioux City, Iowa where she attended Cathedral Catholic High School for her senior year. It was at a school dance that she met her future husband, Paul Covell. They married in July, 1941.

Paul joined the Army Air Corp/Air Force shortly after they married, which began a 30-year military life for them. During this time, they raised their seven children. Oftentimes Marge was on her own when Paul was stationed overseas. Retirement brought them to Santa Barbara, CA where Marge lived until her death.

Marge’s greatest joy in life was her family, but everyone that knew her felt they were special. Her eyes would light up when you entered the room. She was the perfect example of grace, independence, and unconditional love.

Marge’s curiosity when traveling or simply taking a “Sunday” drive took her to many unexpected places and countless adventures. She was always looking forward to what was around the next bend in the road. She loved flowers and challenged herself daily with all types of puzzles.

Marge was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Paul, her son, Robert (Bob) Covell, her daughter, Kathleen (Kathy) Skelton and all but one of her siblings.

She is survived by her children, Mary Jo Comer, Patty Covell Zsoka, Michael Covell (Mary Carol), Norma (NJ) Kittle (Steve), Ruth Georgi (Peter), her daughter in law, Gretchen Covell, and son in law, Chuck Skelton. She was a proud grandmother of sixteen, great-grandmother to twenty-three and great-great-grandmother of two. She is also survived by her sister, Norma. The family is grateful for everyone’s love and support. Services will be held at a later date.