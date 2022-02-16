COVID-19 case rates drop to 78; one death reported

The rate of new COVID-19 cases continued to fall Tuesday, with Santa Barbara County reporting 78 new cases. That’s a little over half the number (143) reported on Monday.

The county Tuesday reported one death. The individual was in the 70-plus age group and had no underlying conditions.

The death wasn’t associated with a congregate care site, according to the county Public Health Department.

The decedent lived in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Of the 78 new cases, the highest number, 21, was in Santa Maria, according to the health department. Neighboring Orcutt had six cases.

Elsewhere, nine cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Four cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Four cases were also reported in Goleta.

No new cases were seen in unincorporated Goleta Valley, Isla Vista and Gaviota.

Five cases were in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Seventeen cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

One case was seen in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

The locations of 11 cases were pending.

Eighty-two patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 14 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 83,095 cases, of which 1,111 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 637.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 71.4% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 67.2% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

