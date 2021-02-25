COVID-19 daily status report delayed

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, citing a delay in the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange system, did not post a daily COVID-19 status report on Wednesday.

Due to the delays in the CALREDIE system, health officials said an update on the county’s case numbers and other statistics will be made available today.

As of Tuesday, the county has reported 31,360 total confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 435 that are considered active. A total of 398 deaths have been reported.

— Mitchell White