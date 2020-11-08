COVID-19: Enough already

Let’s reopen with reasonable guidelines instead of insane regulations

We Americans are not known for being fearful.

When a problem arises, we tackle it, wrestle with it, make adjustments and find a solution.

At least that’s the America I grew up in with stories of courage, stories of sacrifice, stories that inspired us to look higher, go further and literally reach for the stars. With persistence, analysis and just plain hard work, we can solve most anything.

But today, so many of my fellow Americans are hiding in their homes afraid of something that was unknown and unseen, allowing their fears to paralyze their actions and accepting the restrictions on so many of their freedoms.

We need a mental reset.

When I hear, “If it saves just one life, it’s worth it,” I have to respectfully disagree.

When an airplane crashes and many lives are lost, we don’t ban flying. When there are car crashes on our roads, we don’t ban automobiles. We understand that life cannot be lived without risks.

Advancements cannot be made without risks. Children who are raised without understanding that life includes risks are seriously afraid of just plain living.

This COVID-19 virus has been frightening, a seemingly unseen stalker from China that struck without rhyme or reason. But we know much more now. Much, much more. And we have taken a huge leap forward in virtual networking. Our lives will not be the same.

But continuing to close our schools, our businesses and ban so many activities by the regulations now being dictated to us by our Gov. “Gruesome Newsom” and other officials is insane.

This “cure” is destroying our lives, our jobs and our economy; the very fabric we use to weave meaningful and happy lives.

The very same people in charge of limiting, if not ruining our lives and businesses, will soon tell us how much more we need to pay in new taxes to support the loss of revenue from their draconian policies. And they’ll need lots more in taxes to pay for the new departments to enforce all their new regulations which are continuing to destroy so many lives and businesses.

I say “Enough, all right, already.”

There is a risk. Ninety-nine percent of us will recover. Accept the risk. Open our state with reasonable guidelines, not insane regulations and grossly punitive fines. Allow us to get on with our lives.

In future elections, vote for Republicans and conservatives who can do the math, and today, sign the recall petition against Gov. Newsom: recallgavin2020.com.

And for heaven’s sakes, you punitive policy makers, stay out of our homes this holiday season!

Juliet Bailey Bischoff

The author is a Santa Barbara resident.