COVID-19 hospitalizations drop

As of Friday, there were 63 Santa Barbara County patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with 13 of those receiving ICU care. These numbers are down from two weeks ago, when there were approximately 108 hospitalized COVID patients, with 15 in ICU. The numbers show a 42% decrease in hospitalized patients.

Of the 63 hospitalized COVID patients, 5 were at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, with one of those receiving ICU care, according to Steve Popkin, CEO of LVMC.

LVMC continues to hold vaccination clinics for children 5-11 at the hospital every Wednesday, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Clinics for ages 12 and older, are held every Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. For all vaccination clinics, appointments may be scheduled at www.myturn.ca.gov and walk-ins are welcome.

The county’s number of COVID cases per 100,000 peaked on January 10, at 258 cases. As of February 13, the number of cases was at an Omicron-surge low of 31.9 cases per 100,000. The peak of 258 cases per 100,000 is by far the highest rate of the entire pandemic. The highest rate before the Omicron surge was 96 back on January 10, 2021, a year prior to the most recent peak, according to Data from Mr. Popkin.

According to Santa Barbara Public Health Department data, new COVID cases have declined 53% from its previous two-week average, and active cases have declined 47% from its previous two-week average.

The COVID positivity rate in the county peaked at 21.1% on January 30. Since then, the rate has continuously declined and is at 11%, as of February 13. The rate of 21.1% is the highest of the entire pandemic. The peak rates during the two previous surges were 16.5% on January 10, 2021, and 16.1% on March 31, 2020.

The percentage of the Santa Barbara County population that is vaccinated continues to grow slowly but steadily. The term fully vaccinated does not mean boosted. Each of the following figures represents approximately a 0.7 percentage point increase from two weeks prior: 79.7% of Santa Barbara County residents ages 5+ have had at least one vaccine dose. 71.6% of residents ages 5+ have been fully vaccinated. 75% of all county residents (all ages) have had at least one dose. 67.3% of the entire county population has been fully vaccinated.

During the past two weeks, roughly 7,150 county residents received a booster dose during the past two weeks, increasing the total number to 151,153. The previous two weeks before that 12,000 residents were boosted. This equates to about 34% of the entire county population, and about 50% of the county population that is fully vaccinated.

According to Santa Barbara County Public Health Department data, the county’s central region, which includes Lompoc, has a lower percentage of fully vaccinated residents than the other two regions. 59.2% of central region residents are fully vaccinated, compared to 63.5% for the north region, and 72.5% for the south region.

