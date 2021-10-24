COVID-19 mandates go too far

Henry Schulte

Most of us who don’t think in ideological terms but use common sense, can only shake our heads these days over the stupid, inane mandates that have anything to do with COVID-19. Thank you, China.

The last off-the-chart incident, of course. occurred on another planet called San Francisco. There’s only one In-n-Out Burger on Fisherman’s Wharf. and it had been targeted for violating the checking of Vax cards and IDs to gain entry. Yes, checking IDs.

You cannot get a burger in loony SF without proving you’re one of the anointed who has been fully vaccinated, and you have to prove who you are! This is the same city, brought to ruin by the left, who cry that you don’t need an ID to vote. We will. of course. be hearing more and more of these stories as the demand for the entire population to get vaccinated grows in ferocity.

Meanwhile, as Americans are succumbing to the communist pressure, immigrants have nothing to worry about. They continue to march freely across the border, don’t have to worry about showing any ID, get free food, medical, no worry about vaccines, get to fly secretly in comfort in the middle of the night across the country and sneaking into a neighborhood near you, with housing.

So explain this to me. If there isn’t enough housing for the homeless but there are thousands of places for immigrants who committed a crime, don’t ask me for any more damn money to help the unhoused.

Back to the masks. So as the unproven mask mandates continue, primarily in liberal territories, what’s the difference if you’re at a football game with tens of thousands or you walk into a restaurant or burger joint?

President Joe Biden had no problem walking around in a food establishment without his mask. If he can do it, then it should be OK for all of us. Nope. Doesn’t work that way.

This level of control has reached irrational pandemic proportions. Does the virus spread more in SF, LA or New York than in Montana or Texas? You step outside these control mongering cities and you’ll find freedom. I was again recently up in the Sierras in the small town of Oakhurst. I worked out at the gym, went grocery shopping, ate at a restaurant, went to a festival; no masks. No one gave it a second thought.

Maybe the virus spreads less at 3,000 feet as opposed to sea level.

What actually spreads less outside liberally run cities is stupidity.

For nearly two years we’ve been told so many falsehoods most of us don’t care anymore. Time to live again and let those who think they need to demand others to see it their way, wallow in their goody two-shoes.

Think back all the way to the beginning of 2020, The Day the Earth Stood Still. Humans cowered in their condos, apartments and homes, afraid taking one breath outside would kill them. Many wouldn’t touch their mail for days lest it be infected with the murdering microscopic virus.

We were told the bug will hang on to some things and not others. Or if it was metal or wood depended on how long it was infectious. Not true. No one knew what they were talking about, but we were obedient and scared to numbness. When the doors opened slightly, even walking on the streets out in the open, people would give a wide berth and look away just in case some spores broke free.

The talk of a vaccine brought hope, but the liberals and Democrats said no way we’re taking that. President Donald Trump had something to do with it and it can’t be trusted. Gov. Gavin Newsom was going to create his own committee to make sure the vaccine was safe.

Then boom, President Trump was gone, and the vaccine miraculously was fantastic and needed to be rapidly shoved in our arms so we can get back to normal. Once you get the vaccine, you can rip the mask off and march around like the old days. But whoa, hold on there, cowboy. Something happened that good old Joe hadn’t counted on: A percentage of the population was taking the same position he took just a few months earlier. That can’t be.

President Biden now pushed the vaccine like a coke dealer and decided to come full circle and claim it was Trump voters who didn’t want it. He just couldn’t tolerate that kind of mass insubordination.

Hence, even though 40% of the vaccinated still get the virus, everyone has been lumped together so the mandates can stick. Because you just can’t trust people telling the truth. You need to force everyone to suffer. Good plan, Joe.

The great promise during his campaign was he was going to be the uniter, has morphed into the greatest lying divider. We’ve never been more polarized. We’re being shamed if you don’t get the poke, you’re not patriotic. I think if you’re forced by the government to do anything to your body you don’t want to, you’re actually being very patriotic and holding on to the principles of this country’s foundation.

We all know the solution of putting an end to all the stupidity is join together with one voice. Speak up. Push back and say, “no more.” We need to step out of our masks, out from under the tyranny and go back to being Americans.

If you’re vaccinated, good for you. I’m all for it if it was your choice, you’re safe and can march those streets again. Or are you?

The author lives in Solvang.