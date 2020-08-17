COVID-19 not stopping cancer center’s mission

The Marian Regional Medical Center is planning the seventh annual Day of Hope community fundraising event to support local patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center.

The event, scheduled from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 26, invites community members to donate to local cancer patients in exchange for a special edition of the Santa Maria Times.

“Now, more than ever, local cancer patients need support as so many are not only dealing with a cancer diagnosis, but they are also encountering the stress of emotional and economic uncertainty,” Dr. Robert Dichmann, medical director of the cancer care center, said in a statement. “Fortunately, for cancer patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center, Day of Hope proceeds directly support cancer patients and their families in need of financial assistance, in addition to supporting the cancer center’s programs and services, and the acquisition of advanced equipment and technology.”

People can cheer on the Day of Hope Cruising for a Cause Car Parade, which is new this year.

The parade will start at the Santa Maria Fairpark at 11 a.m. Aug. 26 and make its way to Mission Hope Cancer Center.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants will be required to adhere to all social distancing and mask requirements during the event.

“Due to this year’s unique COVID-19 social-distancing guidelines, the Day of Hope teams will not be selling the special edition Day of Hope newspapers at street intersections throughout the community,” said Jessa Brooks, vice president of philanthropy for the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation. “As a result, we are asking our local supporters to instead go online to make a Day of Hope gift or to safely make their gift in-person at Mission Hope Cancer Center.”

In-person donations can be made from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Mission Hope Cancer Center, where donors will receive their special edition newspaper. Online donations can be made by visiting www.supportmarianmedical.org/DayofHope.

Accredited as a Comprehensive Community Cancer Center by the American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, the Mission Hope Cancer Center is one of three designated programs between San Francisco and Los Angeles to receive this accreditation for exceptional performance.

For more information, call the Marian Foundation at 805-739-3595 or visit https://unite.dignityhealthphilanthropy.org/marian-day-of-hope-2020.

email: bmackley@newspress.com