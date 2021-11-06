COVID-19 outbreak at jail

SANTA BARBARA — A new outbreak of COVID-positive responses is being managed at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail.

The investigation began Sunday when two inmates in the west module tested positive for COVID-19, according to Raquel Zick, the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The number of inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 since Sunday is seven, Ms. Zick said in a news release Friday.

She said the total number of inmates with COVID-19 is eight. One of the active cases involves an inmate who tested positive during the intake screening process and who has been housed separately. That inmate isn’t associated with the current outbreak.

The inmates who test positive are isolated for at least 14 days and are monitored by medical staff. Ms. Zick said all inmates are under quarantine and are being tested per outbreak protocol.

— Dave Mason