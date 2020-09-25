COVID-19 Rental Assistance Grants available to unincorporated areas

Santa Barbara County and the United Way of Santa Barbara County are offering the COVID-19 emergency rental assistance program grants to eligible residents in unincorporated areas of the county who need rental support due to a loss of income because of the pandemic.

Applicants must have experienced a loss or reduction of income due to COVID-19 and a household income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income.

Applicants must live in unincorporated areas including, but not limited to, Burton Mesa, Casmalia, Cuyama, Eastern Goleta Valley, Gaviota, Isla Vista, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Montecito, Orcutt, Santa Ynez, Summerland or Vandenberg Village.

The assistance program will provide the lesser of actual monthly rent or $1,000 per month for up to three months, or a maximum of $3,000 per household. The county encourages landlords to make payment arrangements with tenants for unpaid rent.

Eligible applicants must provide documentation including proof of loss or reduction of income due to COVID-19, such as an employer letter, employer address, date of furlough/layoff/termination and a signed declaration under penalty of perjury and repayment of funds.

The program may assist 600 households, according to county officials, and will be available until all funds are expended or until Nov. 30, 2020, whichever comes first.

The following includes the income limits eligible applicants must be at or below: $66,750 for one individual; $76,250 for two; $85,800 for three; $95,300 for four; $102,950 for five; $110,550 for six; $118,200 for seven; and $125,800 for eight.

To view the map to see if you live in an unincorporated area, visit https://hmiscenter.com/city-boundaries/. To apply or learn more information, visit www.unitedwaysb.org/rental-assistance.

— Grayce McCormick