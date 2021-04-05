COVID-19 statistics on hold for Easter

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department did not release daily COVID-19 case counts Sunday because of the Easter holiday. Updated statistics will be reported in Tuesday’s paper. — Annelise Hanshaw 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Annelise Hanshaw News-Press Staff Writer previous post Board of Supervisors to discuss community plans next post SB City Council meeting canceled Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.