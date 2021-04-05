Home Local COVID-19 statistics on hold for Easter
Local

COVID-19 statistics on hold for Easter

by Annelise Hanshaw 0 comment
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department did not release daily COVID-19 case counts Sunday because of the Easter holiday.

Updated statistics will be reported in Tuesday’s paper.

— Annelise Hanshaw

News-Press Staff Writer

