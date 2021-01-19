COVID-19 status unavailable Monday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department did not release a daily status report Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It does not report the case count on holidays. Officials will update the dashboard and status report this afternoon.

Public Health’s COVID-19 operations remained open Monday, including vaccination sites.

Friday, the health department opened vaccination appointments to seniors 75 years of age and older, and the available slots booked full within a day. Officials will publicize future openings.

It is still unknown how the vaccine will be distributed widely.

— Annelise Hanshaw