COVID-19 talk to feature researcher

Dr. Daniel Griffin, a physician and scientist, will discuss COVID-19 with Stephanie Malia Hom, a UCSB assistant professor, during a Zoom talk at 4 p.m. Monday.

The talk will focus on translating science and clinical experience for community understanding.

The program is hosted by the UCSB Walter H. Capps Center for the Study of Ethics, Religion and Public Life. It is co-sponsored by the Medical Humanities Initiative.

Dr. Griffin is an author, clinician and researcher with expertise in global health, tropical medicine, parasitology, HIV and virology, including SARS-CoV2. He is the chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at ProHealth Care. He is also a member of the Department of Medicine-Division of Infectious Diseases at Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Griffin is also president of Parasites Without Borders, Inc.

Dr. Hom is an assistant professor in the UCSB Department of French & Italian. She served for four years as executive director of the Acus Foundation, a Berkeley nonprofit that provides integrative medicine training to healthcare professionals serving veterans and their families.

To view the program, go to tinyurl.colm/y93udz3p.

— Dave Mason