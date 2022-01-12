COVID-19 test kit distribution begins for TK-12 students

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS

TK-12 public school students should receive iHealth COVID-19 antigen rapid test kits soon.

The Santa Barbara County Education Office began distributing its 56,700 COVID-19 test kits Tuesday among the county’s TK-12 public schools.

The allotment comes from the State of California — part of a program Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced in December to cope with the Omicron variant’s toll.

The tests arrived at the County Education Office on Monday evening, although the state intended for the tests to be used prior to the return from winter break.

“We have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of our allotment of at-home test kits,” Dr. Susan Salcido, Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools, said in a news release. “They provide needed relief to our students and families and are a critical tool for helping our schools mitigate the spread of the virus.

“We greatly appreciate this and any support our schools receive that helps keep our students, staff, and families safe and healthy.”

The iHealth COVID-19 antigen rapid test kits include two tests per pack and are administered via nasal swab. Results are displayed in 15 minutes.

SBCEO plans to request tests for private schools, preschools, school employees and additional deliveries for students.

