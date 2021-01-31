COVID-19 testing in Lompoc to begin Monday

Beginning on Monday, the mobile COVID-19 testing unit will be moving to support the expansion of testing in Lompoc.

The mobile testing unit will be located at Ryon Park in Lompoc, 800 W. Ocean Ave. This test site will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for a minimum of two weeks and is available to all community members. The mobile testing unit will then move to a new location which will be announced. To request an appointment, please go online to https://lhi.care/covidtesting. If you need assistance registering, call 211.

“We are happy to report the mobile testing site will now be supporting our mid-county region with an additional testing opportunity in the city of Lompoc,” Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, health director of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, said in a statement. ” We are navigating our way through this surge in cases, and testing is still an important piece in slowing the spread of the virus.”

Added Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne, “I want to thank the county for acquiring the mobile testing facility and welcome it to Lompoc. Testing is still a very important part of managing the pandemic and understanding how the virus is spreading while we work to distribute the vaccines. Please continue to wear your mask, socially distance, and wash your hands even after receiving the vaccine. If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please take advantage of this opportunity here in Lompoc.”

For updates about testing opportunities, please visit www.publichealthsbc.org/testing.

— Gerry Fall