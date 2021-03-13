COVID-19 testing unit moves to East Beach

SANTA BARBARA — Starting Monday, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department’s mobile COVID-19 testing unit is moving to Santa Barbara.

The mobile unit will be located in the waterfront parking lot at 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Testing will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for a minimum of two weeks and available to all community members. The mobile testing unit will then move to a new location which will be announced.

To request an appointment, go online to https://lhi.care/covidtesting. Call 211 for assistance registering.

“Getting tested means detecting where the virus is spreading and putting a stop to it. We know our community is eager to move forward and testing is a key tool to make this happen. Decreasing our case rate will allow our community to move more quickly through the tiers and begin reopening more business sectors and schools,” said Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, the county’s public health director. “The mobile testing site is a great way for community members to easily access COVID-19 testing while enjoying a great view.”

For updates about testing opportunities, visit www.publichealth.org/testing or call

211 for information.

— Grayce McCormick