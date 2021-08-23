Home Local COVID-19 testing
Local

COVID-19 testing

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
COVID-19 testing has become a kinder, gentler process, as people discovered Saturday at the Goleta Valley Community Center. Around this time last year, testing involved an uncomfortable swab up the nose. On Saturday, people being tested found it was a gentle, nasal swab with no discomfort. This Goleta testing site was operated in conjunction with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. See Tuesday’s News-Press for the latest COVID-19 numbers.
