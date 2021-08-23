COVID-19 testing

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSCOVID-19 testing has become a kinder, gentler process, as people discovered Saturday at the Goleta Valley Community Center. Around this time last year, testing involved an uncomfortable swab up the nose. On Saturday, people being tested found it was a gentle, nasal swab with no discomfort. This Goleta testing site was operated in conjunction with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. See Tuesday’s News-Press for the latest COVID-19 numbers. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post From Shakespeare to Rodgers & Hammerstein next post Santa Barbara City Council meeting canceled Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.