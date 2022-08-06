COVID-19 transmission at medium level

COVID-19 transmission levels are remaining at a medium level in Santa Barbara County, according to definitions by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This reflects new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, new COVID-19-related hospital admissions per 100,000 population, and the percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations have been increasing, although ICU admissions have been low, according to the health department.

There have been two deaths reported over the last week in Santa Barbara County.

And BA.5 continues to be the dominant strain on the southern West Coast.

Over the last seven days, the weekly average of reported PCR-confirmed cases has decreased by 12.6%. But health officials said this is an underreporting of cases in Santa Barbara County, given increased rapid antigen home tests that are often not reported to the Public Health Department.

