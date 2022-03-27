COVID-19 vaccine and its side effects

Discussion is needed about the risks

I read the article about the “Group Rally against COVID Mandates” (News-Press, March 23) and realized Dr. Henning Ansorg, the Santa Barbara public health officer, or Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, the county public health director, needs to have an open discussion with their CDC data and peer-reviewed research reports. It appears they know something Dr. Robert Malone does not.

The author of the News-Press story wrote, “Dr. Malone said, ‘These vaccines are not working. …They’re not working to prevent infection, replication, spread to others, and they’re not completely safe.’ ”

That’s factual information from Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Rochelle Walensky and the manufacturers.

Here’s Dr. Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on CNN from five months ago, stating vaccines do not prevent sickness or the spread of COVID. Watch her at m.youtube.com/watch?v=swlUv2SbmT8&feature=youtu.be.

The author of the News-Press story wrote:

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) maintains the COVID vaccines are safe and effective.”

And the reporter continued, “Dr. Malone also claimed the vaccine, when given to children, can cause permanent and irreparable damage to the brain and nervous system, heart and blood vessels and reproductive system.

“ ‘There is no evidence whatsoever to back up this claim,’ Dr. Ansorg said. ‘There is growing evidence that the mRNA vaccine is very safe for children.’”

Apparently Dr Ansorg has not read the CDC website or the FDA Fact Sheet posted on the FDA’s website. I included the link below. An FDA fact sheet about the Pfizer vaccine is posted on the FDA and CDC websites.

The CDC has posted on its webpage: “Use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in Persons Aged ≥16 Years, ‘Regarding potential harms after vaccination, evidence was type 2 (moderate certainty) for serious adverse events…”

The FDA provides this fact sheet on at

www.fda.gov/media/153713/download.

Here are excerpts about side effects.

Myocarditis and Pericarditis (on Page 12)

“Postmarketing data demonstrate increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, particularly within seven days following the second dose. The observed risk is higher among males under 40 years of age than among females and older males. The observed risk is highest in males 12 through 17 years of age. Although some cases required intensive care support, available data from short-term follow-up suggest that most individuals have had resolution of symptoms with conservative management. Information is not yet available about potential long-term sequelae. The CDC has published considerations related to myocarditis and pericarditis after vaccination, including for vaccination of individuals with a history of myocarditis or pericarditis

Adverse Reactions (on Page 13)

“Myocarditis and pericarditis have been reported following administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.

“Additional adverse reactions, some of which may be serious, may become apparent with more widespread use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.

“Per cardiologists heart damage is not repairable.”

What are your thoughts after seeing Dr. Walensky herself state on national TV that the vaccines do not prevent sickness or spread?

What are your thoughts after reading the official FDA Fact Sheet disclosing, “The observed risk is higher among males under 40 years of age than among females and older males. The observed risk is highest in males 12 through 17 years of age.”

I see that there are risks to the shots and that the disclosures are being ignored by the media despite them being posted on the FDA and CDC websites.

There are two sides, which is why it would be important to public health and safety to have Dr. Ansorg sit with Dr. Malone to discuss the CDC and FDA data.

Don’t you agree? It would help people with doubts to see Dr. Ansorg sit down with Dr. Malone and show the people why he thinks vaccines are completely safe.

Brian Campbell

The author lives in Santa Barbara.