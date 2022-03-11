COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Saturday in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event Saturday at La Cumbre Junior High School.

Saturday’s vaccine event will offer Moderna and Pfizer shots for those who haven’t been vaccinated, are due for a second dose or need a booster. The SBNC event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at 2255 Modoc Road.

The first 100 people will be offered a $25 gift card for DoorDash, a food and convenience store delivery app.

Appointments are not required but can be made by calling 805-319-9508 or emailing covid.vaccine@sbclinics.org.

Individuals are being asked to bring a copy of their insurance and COVID vaccine card. However, insurance is not required.

This is the final scheduled COVID vaccine event although the clinics will still offer the inoculations at any of the locations.

So far, the clinics have vaccinated approximately 12,5000 people, Angelina Macias, the communications coordinator for SBNC, told the News-Press.

