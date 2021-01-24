COVID-19 vaccine town hall planned

Assemblymember Steve Bennett, state Sen. Monique Limón and U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal will hold a virtual town hall Thursday on the COVID-19 vaccines.

Scheduled speakers include Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, the Santa Barbara County public health director, and Barry L. Zimmerman, the Ventura Health Care Agency chief deputy director. They plan to discuss the vaccines and review the phases of their distribution.

There will be an opportunity to answer questions submitted by the public in advance. Those questions should be submitted to assemblymember.Bennett@assembly.ca.gov ahead of time.

The town hall will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

RSVP at tinyurl.com/y44guwth. The Zoom link will be sent to those who RSVP, or it can also be viewed on Assemblymember Bennett’s Facebook page.

— Grayce McCormick