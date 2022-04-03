COVID-19 vaccines prevent most infections

The commentary in the March 27 News-Press’ Voices section, “COVID-19 vaccine and its side effects” (by Brian Campbell), might mislead some people into believing that the risks of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh its benefits.

The writer cites the FDA, stating the increased risk of myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination.

But a little further research into myocarditis and COVID-19, (Eur, Heart J. Vol 4.3, Issue 9, May 2022 pages 855-856) reveals the following: “The reported CDC myocarditis/pericarditis rate was low — 12.6 cases per million second-dose mRNA vaccine …”

Further, and more importantly, “By contrast, the incidence of COVID-19 associated cardiac injury or myocarditis is estimated to be 100 times higher (1,000 – 1,400 per 100,000 people with COVID-19) than that of vaccine-related myocarditis”

The writer also claims that “factual information from Dr. Anthony Fauci” is that the “vaccines are not working to prevent infection..”

I don’t know what Dr. Fauci may have said, but no one ever claimed that the vaccine prevented ALL infections. But it does prevent the majority of infections and serious illness and death in most (but not all) cases.

Again, a somewhat more in-depth research shows a different picture. According to the CDC’s Jan. 28, 2022, Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, “During October–November, unvaccinated persons had 13.9 and 53.2 times the risks for infection and COVID-19–associated death, respectively, compared with fully vaccinated persons who received booster doses, and 4.0 and 12.7 times the risks compared with fully vaccinated persons without booster doses.”

When making important decisions about our health, such as to vaccinate or not to vaccinate, it is important to look at the whole picture — the evidence and the data — and not rely on out-of-context snippets and politically motivated rhetoric.

George Bajor, M.D.

Santa Barbara