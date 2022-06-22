COVID-19 vaccines to become available for the youngest children in Santa Barbara County

COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 6 months through age 5 will become available in Santa Barbara County at pediatric practices, pharmacies and federally qualified health centers.

That’s the word from the county Public Health Department, which noted distribution of the vaccines has started across the country.

Children 5 and younger may receive one-tenth of the adult dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in a three-shot series, the department explained Tuesday in a news release. And children in that age group can get, instead, one-quarter of the adult dose of the Moderna vaccine in a two-shot series.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week endorsed recommendations that children six months through age 5 receive the vaccination. The CDC endorsement came after a Food and Drug Administration work group authorized the vaccines.

The Western States Scientific Safety Review also approved the recommendations.

“Our youngest community members are now eligible to receive safe and effective protection from the COVID-19 virus,” said Van Do-Reynoso, director of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

She said the department has been in contact with local pediatricians and pharmacies to evaluate the incoming supply. She added that the health department will be ready to “support vaccination needs as they arise.”

To check on local vaccine availability, go to myturnca.gov.

— Dave Mason