COVID chicanery (part 2): More on the serious side effects of the vaccines

COURTESY PHOTO

Carlos Tejada, the 49-year-old deputy Asia editor at The New York Times — a guardian of the mainstream narrative on COVID-19 and much else — suffered a heart attack and died a day after boostering up with a Moderna vaccination.

This follows a series of athletes (including four soccer players) around the globe falling dead from heart attacks soon after a booster. Sadly, Mr. Tejada leaves behind a wife and two children.

As we pointed out in November, myocarditis — inflammation of the heart muscle leading to chest pain, abnormal heartbeat and shortness of breath — is officially recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a vaccine side effect.

The U.S. National Center for Biotechnology Information (a branch of the National Institutes for Health) defines myocarditis as “an inflammatory process of the heart muscle. It weakens your heart so your body doesn’t get enough blood. Clots can form in your heart, leading to a stroke or heart attack.”

But only in Japan (just recently) have labels been placed on vaccine serums warning about myocarditis.

This follows the Japanese deployment of ivermectin to treat COVID-19. Their results are astonishing; a zero-death rate.

Yet the U.S. continues to drag its feet on ivermectin and other therapeutics due to its vaccine propaganda push. (The U.S. doesn’t just restrict and hinder, it also seeks to identify and punish doctors who prescribe ivermectin. Go figure.)

And speaking of The New York Times: The newspaper reported that Vladimir Putin has no plans to introduce vaccine mandates to his country.

Uh, does this mean Russia is now freer than the U.S.?

It certainly makes you wonder, especially when the ex-chief scientist for Pfizer, Dr. Michael Yeadon, says: “This system (the COVID vaccine) is being put in place using lies, and it is being put in place using lies for some purpose, and I believe that purpose is complete totalitarian control.” (More on this later in the column.)

The New York Times also reported “COVID rarely leads to problems in younger children, according to two CDC reports.”

Bollocks, says Steve Kirsch, who writes extensively on COVID and believes the Times purposely misinterpreted these CDC studies. Because what they actually show is this: “Myocarditis rates in boys (who take the vaccine) are at least six times normal.”

And the unborn may be the most at risk, according to Canadian figures on stillbirths among fully vaccinated women. Scary enough. But it gets worse. After Dr. Mel Bruchet of Vancouver, B.C., called attention to the inordinate number of stillbirths by filing a complaint against Canadian government officials, a situation was contrived to commit him to a psych ward and force-fed anti-psychotic meds —a technique used by the former Soviet Union to discredit dissidents.

Add to that a study just published by The Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology confirming that the COVID vaccine alters menstrual cycles.

VAERS

A new game devised by those monitoring COVID vaccine manufacturers is called “How Bad is My Batch?”

Because 1 in every 200 batches of vaccine serum is tainted with harmful ingredients, according to the CDC’s own Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

“Some batches,” says Craig Paardecooper of Kingston University London, “are 50 times worse than others.”

New independent studies continue to confirm that 150,000 Americans have already died from vaccine side effects.

“Pfizer vaccine will cause more deaths than COVID itself,” predicts Dr. Peter McCullough.

Thus far, VAERS conservatively reports 21,002 deaths nationwide from the vaccine. (Compare that to 9,248 from ALL OTHER vaccines over the last 31 years and even this false figure is still mind boggling.)

Furthermore, VAERS, by Dec. 24, received over one million “reports” on the vaccine, broken down as follows:

— Deaths: 21,002 (as above).

— Hospitalizations: 110,609.

— Urgent Care: 109,245.

— Doctor Office Visits: 156,456.

— Anaphylaxis (life-threatening allergic reaction): 8,673.

— Bell’s Palsy: 12,532.

Thus, when any healthy 50-something dies suddenly from a heart attack, like fitness- fanatic Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallee, who dropped dead over Christmas, you have to ask yourself: When did he get jabbed?

Steve Kirsch, again, on how to tell if someone famous died from the vaccine:

— Person was recently vaccinated.

— The company that the person worked for enforces vaccinations with threat of job loss.

— Person is young with no health conditions.

— The cause of death is not revealed or unknown.

— The mainstream media narrative uses words like “unexpected” or “sudden” or “abrupt.”

— When did movie director Peter Bogdanovich, who died 10 days ago (he was 82), get jabbed?

Little wonder that vaccine-maker Pfizer wants to withhold (meaning, hide) its documents from the American public for 75 years.

And the courts are siding with them!

Writes Aaron Siri, a lawyer working on the case to compel public access to Pfizer studies: “The federal government gives Pfizer billions in taxpayer money + makes Americans take its product + won’t let Americans sue for harm + shields disclosure of its licensure documents = 1984.”

Good news: District Court Judge Mark Pittman, a federal judge in Texas, just ruled that 75 years doesn’t cut it. He wants the Food and Drug Administration to release 400,000 pages of data in eight months at the rate of 55,000 pages per month.

New studies show that you’re more likely to catch the omicron variant if you are vaccinated with a booster than if you’re not; that 95% of those who have fallen ill with omicron are vaccinated. (Question: Was the vaccine’s true purpose to ensure that everyone caught omicron for the antibodies that might result from herd immunity? You have to ask because you sure can’t trust the government or Big Pharma anymore.)

Dr. Joseph Mercola offers some reasoning behind this: “The COVID jab reprograms your innate and adaptive immune systems, causing immune depletion.”

Moreover, it has been estimated that a full third of hospitalized persons with omicron were admitted for other reasons, such as broken legs or appendicitis. Hence, don’t be frightened or intimidated by (purposely) misleading statistics.

Meanwhile, the Conejo Guardian has reported additional nurses from Ventura hospitals speaking out.

Here’s Sam, an ICU nurse at Ventura County Medical Center: “I’m tired of all the B.S. that’s going on. It’s crazy how nobody questions things anymore.”

He said that when a 38-year-old female arrived with a blood flow problem to her brain, “they were searching for everything under the sun and documenting this in the chart, but nowhere do you see if she was vaccinated or not. One thing the vaccine causes is thrombosis, clotting. Here you have a 38-year-old who was double-vaccinated, and she’s having strokes they can’t explain. None of the doctors relate it to the vaccine. It’s garbage. It’s absolute garbage.”

Let’s shift from the ICU to insurance companies, whose actuaries base life insurance premiums on death statistics.

Scott Davison, CEO of a century-old Indianapolis insurance company, says, “We are seeing, right now, the highest death rates we have seen in the history of this business.”

Deaths are up 40% among people aged 18-64, he says, “and most of the claims of death are NOT classified as COVID-19 deaths.”

Yet the World Health Organization in November posted on its Facebook page: “Most people have mild or no side effects following COVID-19 vaccination.”

The post attracted a whopping 45,000 negative comments that begged to differ, including these:

— Gerald Rogers: “This is what propaganda looks like.”

— Nicole De Graff: “Long term heart damage, paralysis, blood clots and death are not mild?”

RASMUSSEN REPORTS OVERSTEPPING?

A reader wrote The Investigator after receiving a call from survey company Rasmussen (Caller ID: 732.776.9777, Rasmussen LLC headquarters in Asbury Park, N.J.) and taking part in a survey she found quite disturbing.

— What did the respondent think of forcing the unvaccinated to wear tracking devices?

— What did the respondent think of quarantining the unvaccinated to special facilities?

— What did the respondent think of removing children of the unvaccinated?

“Just being asked these questions was chilling,” wrote our shocked reader. “They didn’t materialize out of thin air.”

The Investigator phoned Rasmussen headquarters to confirm that they are conducting such a survey with these questions.

ILLNESS ANXIETY DISORDER

As COVID-19 continues to mutate and weaken (as viruses naturally do) and spread with cold-to-flu-like symptoms (and little more), a new pandemic has taken the country by storm. It is called Illness Anxiety Disorder.

No joke.

IAD really exists.

The Mayo Clinic defines this mental malady as “worrying excessively that you are or may become seriously ill. You may experience extreme anxiety that body sensations, such as muscle twitching or fatigue, are associated with a specific, serious illness. This excessive anxiety — rather than the physical symptoms itself — results in severe distress that can disrupt your life.”

Big Pharma will thrive — yet again — in a new tidal wave of prescriptions for Xanax and/or SSRI antidepressants during the weeks and months ahead. (As if our populace doesn’t already have enough of these: 39.3 million Americans are on tranquilizers; 37 million on SSRIs.)

Even worse, schools have been instilling our children with fear — and, according to some reports, lowering their IQs (certainly, their social skills) through schooling at home through Zoom.

Our saddest IAD sufferer is the wretched soul you see behind the wheel of a car: no other passengers, windows wound up tight … wearing a mask.

Shrink time!

Our own theory is that COVID-19 is attracted to fear, which translates to this: Those who suffer from IAD are more likely to cultivate COVID than those who don’t, on the basis — as believed in some quarters — that fear depletes the immune system.

Or, as Florence Scovel Shinn put it almost 100 years ago in her book “The Game of Life and How to Play It”: “One can only contract germs while vibrating at the same rate as the germs, and fear drags men down to the level of the germ.”

So there.

Even more interesting than IAD — certainly, more ominous — is a societal psychological condition called “mass formation,” otherwise known as mass hypnosis, which is when a population willingly sacrifices its freedom.

First step is isolation of the masses and a lack of social bonding. (Think lockdowns.)

Second step is a feeling of the meaningless of life. That job you were doing that seemed so important you had to turn up for work every day? And now seems purposeless? (Again, think lockdowns.)

Third step is, well, IAD, as above.

Fourth step is frustration and aggression derived from Steps 1-3… (Look around you…)

All four steps together equal an invitation to join Mass Formation Hypnosis — and totalitarianism — based on buying into, accepting, then participating in an illogical narrative, “even if it’s utterly absurd,” says Mattias Desmet, a clinical society professor at Ghent University. “The reason they buy into the narrative is because it leads to this new social bond.”

“Through the process of mass formation,” continues Professor Desmet, “they switch from the very painful condition of social isolation to the opposite state of maximal connectedness that exists in a crowd. That leads up to a mental intoxication, which is the real reason people stick to the narrative, why people are willing to go along with the narrative, even though it is utterly wrong and even if they lose everything that is important to them, personally.”

Or, put another way, by 19th-century French psychologist and crowd specialist Gustave Le Bron:“The masses have never thirsted after truth. They turn aside from the evidence that is not to their taste, preferring to deify error. Whoever can supply them with illusions is easily their master; whoever attempts to destroy their illusions is always their victim.” (Think Hitler and what became Nazi Germany in the 1930s.)

That would, of course, lead to the division that now exists between the believers of the narrative and the non-believers, the fearful versus the fearless.

The question isn’t whether or not this is truly going on. There should be no doubt.

The real question is this: Was it willfully premeditated — or has mass formation hypnosis formed through happenstance?

Whichever the case, society’s addiction to the current illogical mainstream narrative does not bode well for the future of our democracy.

Robert Eringer is a longtime Montecito author with vast experience in investigative journalism. He welcomes questions or comments at reringer@gmail.com.